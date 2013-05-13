Meet Our America’s Healthiest Frozen Scoops Judges

Susan Hall
May 13, 2013

ice-cream-conesChristine Palumbo, RD, is a dietitian in private practice in the Chicago area and an adjunct faculty member at Benedictine University. She recently served on the American Dietetic Association Board of Directors.

Gale Gand is the executive pastry chef and co-owner of Tru in Chicago. Her latest book is Brunch! 100 Fantastic Recipes for the Weekends Best Meal.

Kara Nielsen is the Food Trend Analyst at the Center for Culinary Development, a new-food-and-beverage-product-development company in San Francisco. She is also a former pastry chef.

Shaun Chavis is Healths Associate Food Editor. She studied with celebrity French chef Jacques Pepin and has also worked at Bostons Serenade Chocolatier.

