Too Busy to Practice Yoga This Summer? 4 Easy Ways to Stay in Shape

Blink and you'll miss summer. It's so full of fun, family, and vacationing that it seems to be over in an instant. You may be tempted to let go of your yoga practice, but you'll sorely regret that come fall. When you commit to your health first, you are a better parent, worker, and friend. You're even a better vacationer because you feel relaxed, energized, and comfortable in your own body.

Taking care of yourself this summer doesn't have to take up a ton of time. Instead of thinking that you have to either take care of yourself or have fun, try to see them as happening together. Here are a few tips for staying healthy this summer.

Set small goals. Sometimes we think because we havent done a huge workout that the day is a wastebut that's not true. Even doing one or two yoga postures changes your breathing pattern and energy flow. Commit to doing at least one pose a day, no matter what.

Practice early. You are more likely to do something if you do it first thing. The longer you put it off, the more time you have to make up excuses not to practice. Get up and get it done and over withyou will be more relaxed all day knowing that you have it out of the way.

Practice with a friend. This is a helpful technique to get you goingand its way more fun. You are less likely to cancel when you know someone is counting on you.

Start each day off with a tall glass of water. Our bodies respond to the first thing that is put in them, so fill your insides with something pure after waking up. Plus, drinking a full glass of water before each meal ensures that you don't confuse thirst for hunger. Even if you're not practicing regularly, you still don't want to wind up with flabby abs!