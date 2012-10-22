Got Hot Flashes? You May Be at Higher Risk for Osteoporosis

If “Is it hot in here?” is your latest mantra, you may be at higher risk of osteoporosis. A study in the journal Menopause found that women of all ages who suffer from frequent bouts of hot flashes and night sweats have lower bone density, increasing their risk for osteoporosis.

Talk to your doctor about a bone-density test and smart ways to boost your bone strength, like loading up on calcium and vitamin D, says lead study author Carolyn Crandall, MD, associate research director at the University of California, Los Angeles, National Center of Excellence in Womens Health.