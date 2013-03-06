A Yoga Move That Boosts Your Energy

If you need an energy infusion, try the Camel Pose. It opens your chest so your lungs are able to take in more oxygen. Plus, the act of bending backward is believed to stimulate your adrenal glands, revving you up. Do this move a few times a weekor whenever you need a little lift.

How-to: Kneel on your shins so your calves are hip-width apart and parallel to each other. Place your hands on your lower back so that your palms rest on the tops of your buttocks, your fingers are pointing up, and your elbows are hugging in. Draw your belly in and tailbone down to stabilize your lower back. Lift your chest directly up and away from the floor, tilting your head back.

If you feel comfortable, reach back and take hold of one heel with each hand (as shown), pressing down to create further lift in your chest. Stop if you feel any pressure in your lower back. Hold for 5–15 breaths, then come up smoothly by firming your belly and returning your hands to the tops of your buttocks. Sit on your heels to rest; repeat the move up to 3 times.