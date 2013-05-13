3 Best Hotel Chains for the Buck

May 13, 2013

You can get a great, healthy hotel for a reasonable rate. Here are three chain hotels our judges singled out for both their amenities and their price.

1. Hyatt Place:
From $99 to $139 (rates vary)
Reasonable low-rise properties with high-end features: top-tier workout equipment; luxe beds; Starbucks coffee; and free fresh fruit, bagels, and juice.

2. Hilton Garden Inn:
From $109 per night (rates vary)
Precor exercise equipment; free in-room Stay Fit kits; and a 24-hour Pavilion Pantry in lobby stocked with energy bars healthy, light options, and more.

3. Homewood Suites
From $120 per night (rates vary)
Homewoods health perks: fully-furnished kitchens, Serta premium mattresses, and Precor cardio equipment.

