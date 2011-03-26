The Best Disposable Razor Ever!

Im the type of girl whos always looking for fast and easy beauty solutions, especially when it comes to the hair on my legs. I dont have the time to get my legs waxed, depilatory creams are simply too messy, and spending money on pricey laser-hair-removal treatments seems rather ridiculous given the state of our economy.
Hand me a good ol' razor, and Im one happy and hairless girl. Normally, Ill just buy the jumbo pack filled with no frill, cheap-looking razors to get me through the summer. But I guess you get what you pay for (or dont pay for, in this case): I almost always end up with a nick or cut, never a super-smooth shave.
Which is why I was thrilled to discover Gillettes new Spa Breeze Venus disposable razor. Unlike most disposables, it has a triple blade (so it catches hairs that a double or single blade might miss). It also has these two little bars surrounding the blade that dispense a moisturizing cream (one less step to worry about). These bars actually flexsomething you dont often see with a disposableso they make their way around knees and ankles with ease. The people who created the razor boast that the shaving cream is infused with white tea “to indulge the senses.” A nice idea, but after a few sniff tests I cant say I picked up much of a scent.
Sold in most drugstores, two of these great-looking razors (with their modern-looking design and blush-pink handle) will cost you $6.49. Yes, more expensive than your traditional disposable, but I can honestly say Ive been using the same razor daily for the last three weeks and its still going strong.