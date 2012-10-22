Secrets to Fab Abs

Dorian CasterPsst! Steal these secrets from author and trainer Karon Karter for making your ab workout even more effective.

Move from your waist. Whenever you twist, make sure the movement happens from your bottom rib up. Anything below thatincluding your hipsshould not move.

Tighten up. Throughout each move, you should feel a tightening, similar to zipping up a pair of tight jeans, from one hip bone to the other and from your pubic bone to your navel.

Exhale deeply. To help strengthen your abs and protect your lower back, be sure to exhale thoroughly with every breath.

After-burn:

Want to really show off your gorgeous new ab muscles? You have to burn off any fat covering them. Heres how:

Do the 50-minute interval work­out below four times a week, plus a 50-minute moderate-paced walk or bike ride two times a week. Be sure to warm up and cool down by walking at a moderate pace for 2–3 minutes.

1. Walk (or ride a bike or use an elliptical trainer) briskly for 8 minutes.

2. Run really fast for 30 seconds.

3. Run at a moderate pace for 90 seconds.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 four more times.