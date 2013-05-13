America's Healthiest Pets: Meet Our Experts

Health editors reviewed nearly 30 years worth of research on animal companions health benefits for humans. We then asked our expert panel (below) to analyze the science and make their recommendations for the healthiest pets. Based on their input, we selected and ranked the top six.
Meet our experts:
- Marty Becker, DVM, has been a practicing veterinarian for nearly 30 years and is the author, with Danelle Morton, of The Healing Power of Pets. Dr. Becker has been the resident veterinarian on ABCs Good Morning America for 12 years. His books, articles, and more can be found at PetConnection.com.
- Alan Beck, ScD, is the director of the Center for the Human-Animal Bond at the Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine.
- Gregg Takashima, DVM, is the board chair for the Delta Society, a nonprofit organization that helps connect people with service and therapy animals, and educates the public about the healing power of animals. Takashima also practices at the Parkway Veterinarian Hospital in Portland, Oregon.