A Hot New Summer Nail Look

The hottest nail look for summer? At a recent press lunch in New York City, Suzi Weiss-Fishchmann, OPI's executive VP and artistic director, spilled the beans on a new nail trend for summer that I can't wait to try. It's a play on the traditional French nail, only this look relies on one color in two different finishesmatte and gloss (Suzi compared it to mixing different textures of the same color in an outfit). I have to say, the matte gray shade paired with a gloss gray tip looked particularly crisp and classic (I'll be sure to remember that come fall).

Speaking of fall, OPI is also launching a collection of polishes inspired by the colors of Spainthink violet, orange, cobalt blue, and dark emerald (which Suzi deemed "the new black") among others. If you can't remember the colors, you're sure to remember the super-fun names: Barefoot in Barcelona, Pamplona Purple, No Spain, No Gain. Matte/Gloss is available in June, the Espana collection in August. ($8.50 at opi.com.) Disposable Razor Ever!