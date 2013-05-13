7 Ways to Make Any Hotel Room Healthier

Wherever you're staying, these easy moves will make your stay better for you, from Athletic Minded Traveler co-founder Jim Kaese:

Ask for a non-smoking floor when making your reservation. Not an option? Request a non-smoking room. Just say no to the mini-bar key when checking in. Youll save cashand calories. Toss the bed cover in the corner of the room: bedspreads are notorious havens for dust-mites (and worse). Wipe down the TV remote and telephone with an antibacterial wipe before first use. Dont use the re-usable glasses, even if they have a paper cover on top (plastic sealed cups are preferable). Bring your own snacks: Keeping fruit (banana, apple), bottled water, and nuts or trail mix in your room helps ensure you dont overdo it when eating out. Invest in a portable “soft-noise maker” if youre a super-light sleeper.