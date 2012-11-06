Need a Memory Boost? Try These Quick Tips

The right food, exercise, and sleep regime can help you improve your memory. Here are three things you can do to jumpstart your brain:

1. Aerobicize. Older adults who do regular aerobic exercise (at least three hours a week) show increased blood flow to the brain, which could prevent a decline in brain function, according to findings presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.

2. Go to bed earlier. Researchers from the University of Chicago found that getting a good nights sleep (it really doesnt matter how long) after learning something new helps you remember exactly how to do that task.

3. Eat more cauliflower. A new study indicates that citicoline supplements can help boost energy and efficiency in your frontal lobethe region responsible for decision-making, reasoning, and working memory.

You can also get citicoline indirectly by eating certain foods. Cauliflower, soybeans, egg yolks, fish, and peanuts are all sources of the B-vitamin-like nutrient choline, which is absorbed through the intestines and converted to citicoline in the brain.