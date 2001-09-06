Trim Your Tummy And Get Flat Abs With This Move

Chris Shipman
Health.com
September 06, 2001

tkChris ShipmanGet some show-off abs just in time for swimsuit season with Advanced Leg Crunches from Be Healthy, Be Fit by Eduardo Dias ($19.95; Eduardo Dias Health & Fitness, 2009).

1. Lie on your back with your knees bent and a 3-pound dumbbell between your feet. Place your hands, palms down, beneath your sitting bones.

2. Concentrating on your lower abs, use them to bring your knees in toward your chest while lifting your hips, head, and shoulders slightly. Return to the starting position; thats 1 rep. Do 15–30 reps 3–4 times a week; you should see results in 4 weeks.

