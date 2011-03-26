Summer Help for Fine, Frizzy Hair

Glorious, that is, until sun, salt water and gusting trade winds began to turn my fine, chemically challenged hair into a haystack. Then, two beauty products I had never tried came to the rescue.

The first was a Scunci barrette ($3.19 for four; drugstore.com), which my friend Kara Hoffman found at the airport. I stuck it in place and instantly knew it was superior to all other barrettes: The metal clip is ingeniously encased on a thin sheath of rubber, hence no painful pulling, and absolutely zero slippage.

The second product was a sample of Phytodefrisant ($12; sephora.com) I picked up at Sephora. This super light straightening balm sealed my hairs frazzled cuticles without the oily, sticky residue some silicon-based straighteners leave behind.

If you have fine, thin hair thats long enough to pull into a pony, I suggest you stock up on Scuncis and Phytodefrisant for summer!