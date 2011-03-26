Summer Help for Fine, Frizzy Hair

Amy O'Connor
March 26, 2011

Glorious, that is, until sun, salt water and gusting trade winds began to turn my fine, chemically challenged hair into a haystack. Then, two beauty products I had never tried came to the rescue.

The first was a Scunci barrette ($3.19 for four; drugstore.com), which my friend Kara Hoffman found at the airport. I stuck it in place and instantly knew it was superior to all other barrettes: The metal clip is ingeniously encased on a thin sheath of rubber, hence no painful pulling, and absolutely zero slippage.

The second product was a sample of Phytodefrisant ($12; sephora.com) I picked up at Sephora. This super light straightening balm sealed my hairs frazzled cuticles without the oily, sticky residue some silicon-based straighteners leave behind.

If you have fine, thin hair thats long enough to pull into a pony, I suggest you stock up on Scuncis and Phytodefrisant for summer!

