Eat This to Lower Cancer Risks

Inflammation is the bodys first line of defense against infection or injury. But when it gets out of whack, too much inflammation is thought to increase the risks for life-threatening disorders like cancer and heart disease.

A possible remedy: Replace the inflammation-causing foods in your diet with those that fight it. Tufts University scientists say alkaline-producing foods help maintain bone and muscle mass, while acid-producing foods do the opposite. And other research suggests that excess bodily acid may boost inflammation.

Our list of foods below shows which help and which hurt. Get more good-food-bad-food information here.

Eat more of this …And less of this …
Brussels sproutsCorn
GrapefruitEggs
MelonMeat
RaisinsHard cheeses
SpinachPrunes

