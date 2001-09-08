Get a Better Night's Sleep



Are you looking for a better night's sleep? Who isn't these days? For the last few months, I've been having a tough time falling asleep. I try to hit the sheets at the same time each night (10:30 p.m.) but find myself staring at the ceiling well past midnight. Work worries, school projects, attention-deprived friends, and a snoring shih tzu are just a few of the things that keep me up at night.

A few weeks ago, I brought home a new beauty product by the Body Shop called Deep Sleep Dreamy Pillow and Body Mist ($16; thebodyshop-usa.com). I've seen many lavender-based sleepy-time products over the years, but this one caught my eye because of its soothing combination of scents: chamomile, geranium, juniper, and patchouli.The packaging notes the spray has a special encapsulation technology, which allows bursts of fragrance to be released throughout the night as your body moves.Plus it's the first pillow spray I've seen that also doubles as a body mist.

To be honest, it sat on my bedroom nightstand until one evening when my husband closed his eyes and gave his face and pillow a quick spray. We both breathed in the calming scent as we lay side-by-side, and I soon found myself falling asleep more quickly. Not surprisingly, I began to reach for the little blue-labeled bottle, and I can honestly say my tired body has come to crave the scent each night. The soft fragrance sends a signal to my mind that it's time to calm down. And it seems to be working.