Pregnancy Odds: Fertility Success Rates in Your 30s and 40s

A healthy 30-year-old has only about a 20% chance each month to get pregnant naturally; by age 40, that drops to about 5%, according to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. Almost a third of women ages 40 to 44 are infertile, compared with 22% of women ages 35 to 39 and 9% of women 25 to 29.

“By the time a woman reaches 43 or 44, she really only has a 1% chance per month of conceiving naturally on her own,” says Richard Paulson, MD, a leading pregnancy researcher. “After that, she needs to use donor eggs.”

Here, success rates (transfers resulting in live births) using assisted reproductive technologies (ART), of which in vitro fertilization (IVF) is the most common.