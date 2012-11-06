Clean Hands, Cleaner Food: How to Wash Bacteria Off Your Hands

November 06, 2012

From Health magazineBefore any food prep, thoroughly wash your hands to reduce your odds of food poisoning. Wash extra well after touching any raw meat or veggies. How much washing is enough?

Chef Bobby Deen, co-author of YAll Come Eat, says he takes it to the extreme: “Im like the anal-retentive chef from Saturday Night Live. I wash my hands a million times a day.”

The best technique? “A 20-second scrub using regular soap and hot water is sufficient,” says Paul Lyons, MD, professor of family and community medicine at the Temple University School of Medicine.

