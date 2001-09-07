Meet Yoga Blogger Sara Ivanhoe

A yoga teacher since 1995, Sara Ivanhoe began her in-depth study of yoga while receiving a BFA from New York University. She went on to complete teacher training with Erich Schiffmann, YogaWorks, and John Friend in the Anusara style and will graduate from the Yoga Philosophy Program at Loyola Marymount University in 2009.

She uses this training in her work as a contributing editor to Health, Shape, and Fit Yoga magazines. Sara is the instructor on DVDs including Yoga for Dummies, Crunch Yoga, and Russell Simmons's Yoga Live, selling more than 4.3 million units worldwide. She is currently on Fit TV's All Star Workouts and recently appeared on VH1's Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew as well as the self-produced new video series Yoga on the Edge.