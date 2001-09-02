How to Really Start the Year Right

From Health magazine

I started keeping a diary when I was 10 years old and continued to do so until I was 25. Every year, on either New Years Day or my February birthday, I would write down a list of goals for the upcoming year.

Looking through my decades worth of resolutions, I wonder, Could now be the perfect time to call a do-over and fulfill past promises? Or is it, Once a failure, always a failure? Several of the resolutionsespecially those made between the ages of 10 and 13seemed silly on the surface but addressed fundamental personal shortcomings that Im now ready to face and fix.

1983: Take better care of my Cabbage Patch Kids.

2009 update: Take better care of my car, computer, clothing, etc., so I dont have to blow the budget on replacements.

1985: Stop talking about Michael Jackson so much.

2009 update: Stop talking so much, in general, and be a better listener.

1986: Get the right haircut so it looks good every single day.

2009 update: Get the right haircut so it looks good every single day without the benefit of a $50 salon blowout. (Im 35 years old, for goodness sake, and should know by now how to do my own hair.)

Its been a decade since Ive made an official list, perhaps because Ive come to see self-improvement as an ongoing process, not something that needs to be kick-started every year. When I brought up the subject of drafting these lists with my friends, I was met by a chorus of groans and Im-so-over-its. They, too, have stopped putting goals in writing because such lists often end up as taunting exercises in futility. “Instead, I make and break resolutions on a daily basis,” said Genevieve, summing up the consensus. “I say, ‘Ill be kinder, ‘I wont yell at my kids, ‘Ill exercise every day … I could go on.”

Opting out of grand annual resolutions doesnt mean were copping out, though. Rather, were taking a more day-to-day approach to self-improvement, continually evolving the goal (moving the goalpost, even), and celebrating the small victories along the way. When I make good on microgoals like Genevieves (hitting the gym, throwing together a hot-and-healthy meal), right away I feel happier, healthier, better organized, more connected with my family. Instant gratification! Whats more, because my daily targets arent made “official,” I dont feel as guilty when I slip up. So when Im having an off day and catch myself shrieking at my son, skipping the gym, and ordering take-out, I dont feel debilitated by defeat. I simply accept these lapses as part of being human, and move ontheres always opportunity to make a fresh start the next day.

And that means Im finally making good on a promise I made to myself year after year until I turned 25: a call for self-kindness. Its certainly a worthy ambition for anyone, at any age. But now, rather than writing it on a list of resolutions, Im inscribing this message in my mind and heart, and trusting myself to follow it. And if I dont, well, theres always tomorrow.