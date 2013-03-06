Inauguration Day Lessons for Yogis

Whatever your political leanings, take a moment to reflect today. As yogis, the long road to this inauguration offers us some lessons.

Hope

I spent election night on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, Calif., watching people high-fiving and hugging strangers in the street. I was struck by everyone's energy and sense of community, but then I thought, "Shouldn't this sort of energy be happening all the time?"

Remember your election day momentum and try to harness that energy more often, whether it's in yoga class, your workplace, or at home. Take a moment to separate yourself from the dismal news headlines: Draw a few deep breaths, find your center, and remember that more peaceful times will return.

Change

For my inauguration day yoga class, I'll begin by setting an intention and group prayer for change. My students and I will offer up our breath, our efforts, and our sun salutations to bring the nation together.

I've pulled together an Americana playlist for my students. Add a few of these songs to your iPod and take a time-out today to tune in.

Now what?

The economy is crumbling, unemployment is at 16-year high, and there doesn't seem to be a solution in sight. So it's more important than ever to stay positive and peacefuland to continue your yoga practice. Use the feelings of freedom and community that come with a good yoga class to guide you through these rough times.

I hope you allow yourself childlike joy on this inauguration night, I hope that you keep hugging random strangers, and, most of all, I hope we can all find peace despite the long road ahead.

Sara's Inauguration Day Playlist

"Yes We Can," will.i.am

"For What It's Worth," Buffalo Springfield

"This Land Is Your Land," Little Feat

"America," Prince

"Signed, Sealed, Delivered," Stevie Wonder

"American Girl," Tom Petty

"Celebration," Kool & the Gang

"Born in the U.S.A.," Bruce Springsteen

"America," Neil Diamond

"The Harder They Come," Jimmy Cliff

"Vote for Hope (featuring Barack Obama)," MC Yogi

"America," Simon and Garfunkel

"We Shall Overcome," Toots and the Maytals

"American Woman," Lenny Kravitz

"Little Pink Houses," John Cougar Mellencamp

"America the Beautiful," Ray Charles with Alicia Keys

"Power to the People," John Lennon

"American Pie," Don McLean

"Freedom," George Michael

"Living in America," James Brown

"God Bless America," Rosemary Clooney