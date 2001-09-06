The Feel-Better iPhone

The stylish gadget that seems to do it all cant cure diseaseyetbut a slew of health applications add to the phones allure.

Here are three we love (all available at Apples iTunes store):

White Noise

Choose from 36 sounds like crashing waves, falling rain, or even a purring catto help you turn off your brain, fall asleep faster, and get the rest you desperately need. (99 cents; Tmsoft.com/iphone.html)

My Life Record

First your doc sends your full medical chartincluding lab reports and X-rays, if applicableto the company server by fax or computer. Then you access the records on your phone. ($49.99; MyLifeRecord.com)

Fertility Friends Menstrual Calendar

Just enter the date of your last period and the typical length of your cycle, and itll help you figure out the right time to make a baby or plan a period-free romantic getaway. (free; FertilityFriend.com)