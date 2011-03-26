Are You Making Yourself Look Older?

We asked makeup pro Jeannie Mai and wardrobe guru Alison Deyette of TLCs 10 Years Younger, to name their top instant agersthe things women do that actually make them look older.

1. Heavy foundation cakes between fine lines, making wrinkles stand out, Mai says. Instead, lightly pat foundation onto trouble spots with a blush brush.

2. Clumpy mascara on upper and lower lashes creates a dated look. Try Mais “rock and roll” method: Curl lashes then, starting at the base of the lash, rock the mascara wand horizontally back and forth, and roll it out to the tip of each lash.

3. Side-swiped blush high on the cheekbones is so five years ago. Today, for a younger look, brush your blush just on the apples of your cheeks.

4. Light-washed jeans age you. The darker the wash, the more flattering,” Deyette says. Go for a midrise waist and boot-cut legs.

5. Anything boxy or tight works against your shape, Deyette says. Forget the size number and choose what fits your curves.