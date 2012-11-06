Makeup Bag: Thymes Eucalyptus Hand Cream

I'm a bit of a hand cream snob, to be honest. I can't stand anything greasyI wind up wiping it off my keyboard all day. But I need a serious lotion to combat my seriously dry skin. Thymes Eucalyptus hand lotion is rich enough to take on my cracked hands, but it absorbs quickly enough that it doesn't leave me feeling sticky.

Thymes Eucalyptus is the Levis of hand creams: Its not super-emollient or extra-luxurious, but it makes me feel comfortable in my own skin and it gets the job done. Plus, it's free of paraben, a preservative commonly found in shampoos, moisturizers, and other cosmetics that has gotten a bad rap for its questionable links to cancer. That makes one less thing I need to worry about.

The fresh scent of eucalyptus and lemon is inoffensive enough that it doesn't bother my office neighbor, so I keep a dispenser bottle on my desk for a few hassle-free squirts throughout the day. And when no one is looking, I dab it on my elbows and knees for a little spot relief.

$15 at thymes.com