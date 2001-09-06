Flatten Your Belly in 3 Weeks With One Move

David MartinezSlim your middle with this Pilates move from the new Ana Caban Pilates Toning Kit DVD (Gaiam; $30).

1. Lie on your back with your knees bent in toward your chest. Hold 1 (3-pound) dumbbell with both hands.

2. Extend your left leg to 45 degrees, keeping your right knee bent. Lift your head and shoulders and move the dumbbell to the outside of your right knee, pressing into a crunch with a twist (shown above).

3. Pull your left leg in to meet your right leg and reach the weight up toward the ceiling, keeping your shoulders and head elevated off the floor. Now repeat step 2, but this time extend your right leg and keep your left knee bent. Thats 1 rep. Do 8 reps 4 times per week, and you should see results in 3 weeks.