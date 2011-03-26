Naturia Dry Shampoo by Rene Furterer

Im embarrassed to say it, but these days washing my hair has taken a back seat to watching American Idol. Ive discovered a fabulous new product, thoughone that actually saves me time while extending the life of my shampoo. I simply spray rice-and-cornstarch-enriched Rene Furterer Naturia Dry Shampoo ($24.00 for 3.2 ounces, $12.00 for 1.6 ounces; Sephora.com) onto my hair in the morning (keeping a distance of about a foot), leave it on for a couple of minutes while I do my makeup, then comb it through my hair.

The directions advise against inhalingand after swallowing a few mouthfuls of fumes, I understand why. The scent isnt so bad, but the clay and silica powders (which absorb the oils that build up on your hair overnight) can cause a slight gagging effect. My best advice? Spray it on outdoors, if possible. Fumes aside, I love how this spray extends my blowout while giving my two-day-old (OK, sometimes three) hair a much needed lift.