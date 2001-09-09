Inexpensive Natural Wines That We Love

Its more affordable than you might think to drink natural, eco-friendly wines: Organic, biodynamic and other forms of chemical-free farming are already common among quality wine producers, and many of them havent stopped there.

Now vintners are coming up with ways to reduce the carbon footprint and landfill impact of wine through innovative packaging solutions. Here, our favorite natural picks at great prices:



Emiliana Natura Sauvignon Blanc

Casablanca, Chile 2007 ($10)

This winerys commitment to the environment extends from farm to table: Organically grown grapes; labels that use soy-based inks and less cellulose from trees; and bottles made from 80% recycled glass. Plus, the wine is delicious. Its a pow! of passion fruit, key lime and pineapple, at a steal of a price.



Louis Bernard Bonus Passus Cotes du Rhone red

France 2007 ($12)

A classic, affordable French wine in a plastic, screw-cap bottle? Yes! And its 100 percent recyclable, shatter-proof, easy to open, lightweight for shipping, and results in a 60% smaller carbon footprint compared to traditional Cotes du Rhone. The blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvedre grapes is also mouthwateringly spicy and juicy, with strawberry compote flavors.



BOHO Central Coast Chardonnay

California 2007 ($19.99/3L cask; equivalent of 4 regular bottles)

This boxed wine yields a 55% smaller carbon footprint than the 4 regular glass bottles it replaces. The cardboard shell is made from 95% recycled materials, and the printing inks are soy-based. In a blind taste test versus bottles at three times the price, this wine stood tall with nutty-toasty, buttery notes and luscious, creamy mango-pineapple flavors. The internal bag protects it from oxidation, which means it will keep for much longerup to six weeksmaking it a great option for your “house” wine.