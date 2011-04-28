Daisy Fuentes’ Natural Beauty Moves

Getty ImagesFrom Health magazine“I heard about parabens and sulfites in hair-care products, and I started looking for products without them. Organic products dont work for my hair type, so I created my lineDaisy Fuentes Style Prowithout harmful ingredients. (Parabens were especially concerning to me, because theyve been found in breast cancer tumors.) It doesnt have the bad stuff, and its sold in drugstores!”
Natural beauty is …
something that comes from within. Its beauty without a lot of effort or bells and whistles.
My natural beauty icon: Audrey Hepburn.
Top skin saver (and its free!):
Water. If you dont drink enough, it shows in your eyes and your skin.
The runner-up (alas, not free):
Tinted moisturizer, because as I get older, keeping it natural is about not using too much powder or anything thats too drying. Laura Mercier is one of my favoritesit has a high SPF of 20, and it works for a night out or a day at the beach.
Top time-saving product: Luminous High Shine Finishing
Spray, from my own line. It freshens your look and adds shine. I can go two or three days without washing my hair when I use it.
Best drop-5-pounds-quick tip:
Dont drink calories! You can drink a meals worth of calories in one Frappuccino or smoothie.
Swimsuit-season prep:
I kick up my workouts so I feel like things arent jiggling as much. And I take care of my skinI use scrub gloves in the bath a couple of times a week to get rid of dead skin.
Natural energy booster:
In the morning I like a little bit of oolong tea, a Chinese tea known to get your metabolism started. Aside from that, nothing does it for you like a power nap.
Most underrated feature:
I think the shoulders are sensuous. Wearing an off-the-shoulder top can be sexy without being in your face.
I still have to make peace with …
Oh dear, it depends on the day! But I know what I need to work on. I know what I am happy with. I know what will be there for me when I need it to. [Laughs.] You need to make peace with all of itit all works for you.