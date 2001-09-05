The Vitamin That Protects Your Lungs

September 05, 2001

More than 70,000 women will die of lung cancer this year, and another 100,000 will get the devastating diagnosis.

But heres some good news: A type of vitamin E known as alpha-tocopherolfound in foods like almonds and Swiss chardmay cut your lung cancer risk in half, according to a study from the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Most women dont get enough of the vitamin, but even just a little might help protect you.

Are supplements a good source of vitamin E, too? They dont appear to be as useful, says Maret G. Traber, PhD, professor of nutrition at Oregon State University.

