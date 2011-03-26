Land's End WindPocket Jacket

In the market for a great new jacket? I love a cool summer night after a long day spent in the sun, but Im not crazy about the cover-up options available for women over 30. A heavy jean jacket? An oversized sweatshirt? Lucky for me (and you!), Ive discovered the WindPocket.

It got its name because the jacket literally turns into a small carrying pouch if you pull it through one of its pockets. It took me a few times to figure out how to inside-out the thing (I had to turn to my seven year old for help!), but I can proudly say I no longer wrap my jacket around my waist when Im not wearing itI've always hated that look. Made of 100% nylon (which means its windproof and water-resistant), the super comfortable WindPocket is available in four colorful shades, my favorite being the turquoise blue. Oh, and the best part? The priceit's only $29.50!

($29.50; landsend.com)