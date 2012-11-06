A Sweet Lip Balm That Promotes Safe Sex

Each day more than 3,000 young people are infected with HIVand nearly half of them are between 15 and 24 years old. Having open and honest conversations about safe sex can certainly help your son or daughter make smarter choices. Buying a lip balm that helps fund HIV/AIDS education, empowerment, and protectionand keeps your pucker moisturizeddoesnt hurt either.

The Body Shop has partnered with MTV to launch a “Yes, Yes, Yes” to safe sex campaign, along with an exclusive Tantalising Lip Butter, to raise awareness about safe sex and HIV/AIDS. The preservative-free, colorless balm is sourced through a community trade programjust like the rest of The Body Shops signature lip butters. Plus its packed with dragon fruit extract, so it tastes good too!

One hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to the Staying Alive Foundation, an MTV nonprofit program that focuses on HIV/AIDS awareness, so you can feel good looking good.

($8; thebodyshop.com)