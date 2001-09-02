How One Woman Lost 60 Pounds, Then Climbed Kilimanjaro

From Health magazine

Two years agoat a high of 210 poundsKim Smith of Portland, Maine, was watching the Ironman World Championship on TV. She was touched by one competitor, who had a degenerative disease and soon wouldnt be able to walk. “I had my health,” she says. “There was no reason why I couldnt get in shape.”

Kim started exercising, and after four months, worked up to 60 to 90 minutes, five days a week. Instead of junk food, she ate five small meals a day. It worked. She lost 60 pounds.

Last January, Kim was ready for a new challenge: She and her husband, Brian, flew to Tanzania to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro. They scaled 19,340 feet. “We saw two people being taken off the mountain in stretchers. That would have been me if I hadnt lost 60 pounds,” Kim says. “It was really, really special for me to make it to the top.”



