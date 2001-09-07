Light Up Your Night Workout

From Health magazine

Shorter days on the horizon may mean biking, running, or walking in the dark. Stay safe with our favorite new reflective gear.

The bright yellow bands on the Brooks NightLife Jacket ($90) are easy to spot from dawn to dusk, and the reflective panels and trim kick in for increased safety after sundown. The zip-up jacket is water- and wind-resistant and features a vented back for increased breathability.

New Balances 1224 shoes ($140) feature a shock-absorbing, moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant interior plus 360-degree reflectivitythe light-up materials are strategically placed to catch light from any angle.