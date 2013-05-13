Wegmans: The Next Whole Foods?



From Health magazine

With just 71 stores in the mid-Atlantic, Wegmans wasnt big enough to make the America's Healthiest Grocery Stores list. (We only judged the 35 largest U.S. chains; see the winners here.) But our experts still raved about its large selection of fresh organic produce and locally grown foods.

Its healthy prepared foods got high marks, too: The stores delicious gourmet section could “entice a family to start eating fish or broccoli rather than fast food,” says Lisa Pawloski, PhD, chair of the department of global and community health at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Such positive feedback is spurring the chains expansionfour new stores in Virginia and Pennsylvania will open in 2009.