Yoga for Beginners: Step-by-Step Sun Salutation Video

One thing I always feel that I'm missing when I take a yoga class is some real personal attention. I can usually follow along well enoughand occasionally the instructor will give me a little twist or a gentle push into the right positionbut I've never actually made a real effort to make sure I'm doing the moves correctly.

A few weeks ago, I got the chance. At Health magazine's second annual Here Comes the Sun festivalthe largest yoga event ever held in Central Park, and featuring some of the best teachers in the countryI tracked down YogaWorks instructor Chrissy Carter for some one-on-one pointers.

Turns out, I had been doing several things wrong in my Sun Salutation poses: My back was often curved when it should have been straight, and I was using my hands for support on moves that should technically be hands-free. And now that I've taken a few classes since my tutorial, I can really feel the difference. Check out the quick video below; if you're unsure about your own yoga techniques, it might help you too.

I really enjoyed Carter's Vinyasa Flow class, which incorporated Sun Salutations and other traditional yoga poses. If you missed the eventor want to relive the experience at homeyou can follow along with this video of the entire half-hour class.