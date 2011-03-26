Fight the Frizzies With These Hair-Care Products

From Health magazine
Straight talk
For women with straight hair, controlling flyaways seems like an impossible task. To keep temperamental strands in check, use a conditioner with silicone like Dove Frizz Control Therapy Taming Cream ($3.78; drugstores and retailers).
Hold it
Going to an outdoor wedding or cocktail party? A super-strong finishing spray will keep your just-styled mane perfectly polished. Our pick: Garnier Fructis Style Sleek and Shine Anti-Humidity Hairspray ($3.99; drugstores and retailers).
Curl power
Whether youre looking to rein in free-spirited curls or breathe life into droopy ones, moisturizing Redken Fresh Curls Spring Mousse ($14.95; www.redken.com for salons) keeps hair looking fresh (and naturally lively) all day long.
Shine secret
Its a fact: Summer brings out the worst in hair. But you can keep poofiness at bay by using a lightweight, nongreasy shine spray that wont weigh down strands. One to try: Tresemme No-Frizz Shine Spray ($3.99; drugstores and retailers).
Better bedhead
Get fresh-off-the-beach wavessans the frizzy side effectswith Kevin.Murphy Sticky.Business Matte Texturiser ($22; www.kevinmurphy.com.au for salons). This creamy pomade will mold your hair into a gorgeously disheveled ‘do.
Heat wave
Got wavy hair? Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Relaxing Balm ($15.95; www.paulmitchell.com) hydrates, locks out humidity, and seals in moisture. In order to get the sleekest look, apply it to damp hair from scalp to ends.
Take control
To soften and tame coarse, unruly hair (and protect against the damage caused by heat styling), opt for a serum with restorative ceramides. We like Vavoom Gold Heat Blow-In Control Serum ($14; www.matrix.com for salons).