What's Healthier: Glycolic Peel or Bleaching?

From Health magazine

“How can I banish age spots?”

Bleaching. Age spots are melanin deposits kicked into overdrive by age, sun exposure, or elevated hormones. Lasers and peels can only temporarily lighten your skin, says Leslie Baumann, MD, director of cosmetic dermatology at the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami and author of The Skin Type Solution. “This is one problem youre better off treating yourself at home with daily skin bleaching.”

Products with 2 percent hydroquinone slough off surface skin and prevent new pigment from being made, Baumann says. Try DDF Fade Cream 15 ($40) and Murad Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Gel ($58), or ask your derm for a 4 percent hydroquinone solution. To boost results, add a moisturizer with soy or niacinimide; both inhibit the transfer of melanin, she says. Aveeno Positively Radiant Anti-Wrinkle Cream ($15.99; drugstores) and Neutrogena Healthy Skin Visibly Even Night Concentrate ($14.99; drugstores) have soy; Olay Regenerist Deep Hydration Regenerating Cream ($19.99; drugstores) and Nia 24 Intensive Recovery Complex ($110) contain niacinimide.