Tighten Your Butt in Just Four Weeks

David Martinez

Lift and firm your backside with the Mountain Climber–Dead Lift Combo, a new move from the 10 Minute Solution: Hot Body Boot Camp DVD ($14.98), starring fitness expert Amy Bento.

1. Start in a push-up position, with arms straight, hands on 5- to 8-pound dumbbells, feet together, and body in a straight line from head to feet. Move your right foot forward until your right knee is bent to a 90-degree angle beneath your right shoulder, making sure your right knee doesnt go past your toes. Keeping your spine straight (dont let your lower back sag), left leg extended behind you, hands on dumbbells, and core and butt contracted, alternate feet quickly; repeat 4 times.

2. The fifth time you bend your right knee, contract all your muscles and stand up on your right foot, lifting left leg behind you and keeping shoulders down and back straight. Holding the weights in front of your thighs, slowly hinge forward from the waist, lifting your left leg so your body stays in a straight line. Lower your left leg and return to the starting plank position to complete 1 rep.

3. Do 4 reps, starting with the opposite foot on each. Do this move 3 times a week. You should see results in 4 weeks.