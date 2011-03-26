How to Donate Your Hair to Cancer Patients

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine

This holiday, in the midst of hurried shopping and party preparations, consider stopping a moment and giving of yourself. Donate your long locks to provide wigs for cancer patients and children with hair loss.

Childhood Leukemia Foundation

The Childhood Leukemia Foundation accepts hair donations for the Hugs-U-Wear program, which gives wigs to girls who have suffered hair loss as a result of cancer treatments.

Guidelines:

Hair should be at least 12 inches in length. (Curly hair may be pulled straight to measure 12 inches).

Clean and dry your hair before cutting.

Braid your hair or put it in a ponytail before it is cut.

Place the ponytail or braid in a sealed plastic bag with rubber bands at both ends.

Place the plastic bag with your hair donation in a padded envelope.

If youd like a thank you note, also include your name and address on a full-sized separate sheet of paper inside the envelope.

Chemically treated hair, from permanents or hair dyes, is not accepted.

Hair swept off the floor is unusable.

Hugs-U-Wear does not accept gray hair.

Locks of Love

Locks of Love provides hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children who are suffering from a long-term medical hair loss.

Guidelines:

Hair should be at least 10 inches in length. (Layered hair is okay if the longest layer is 10 inches, and curly hair may be pulled straight to measure 10 inches.)

Clean and dry your hair before cutting.

Braid your hair or put it in a ponytail before it is cut.

Place the ponytail or braid in a sealed plastic bag with rubber bands at both ends.

Place the plastic bag with your hair donation in a padded envelope.

Complete the hair donation form and include it in the padded envelope.

Colored or permed hair is accepted but not bleached hair. (This includes highlighted hair because it often has been bleached.)

Hair swept off the floor is unusable.

Looks Like Me

Looks Like Me provides wigs and hairpieces to children who have lost their hair due to medical treatments.

Guidelines

Hair should be at least 12 inches in length.

Clean and dry your hair before cutting.

Braid your hair or put it in a ponytail before it is cut.

Place the ponytail or braid in a sealed plastic bag with rubber bands at both ends.

Print your name on the outside of the sealed bag, and place it in a padded envelope for shipping.

Colored or permed hair is accepted. Hair of all colors from men and women of all races and all ages is accepted.

Pantene Beautiful Lengths

Pantene Beautiful Lengths distributes free real-hair wigs through American Cancer Society wig banks all across the country.

Guidelines

Hair should be at least 8 inches in length. (Curly hair may be pulled straight to measure 8 inches.)