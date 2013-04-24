What’s Your Risk for Heart Disease?

Julia Sommerfeld
April 24, 2013

The American Heart Association has identified several risk factors for heart disease:

  • High cholesterol or high blood pressure

  • Being overweight

  • Smoking

  • Lack of exercise

  • A family history of the disease

Your risk is low if …none of the above apply to you. Keep up the healthy habits!

You are at-risk if …one or more of the above applies to you. Talk to your doctor about the best lifestyle changes you can make to lower your risk.

Your risk is high if …youve had a heart attack, stroke, or heart surgery; or if you have diabetes. Get regular checkups, and call your doctor immediately if you experience chest, jaw, or back pain, or shortness of breath.

Back to "What Your Heart Needs Now"

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up