America's Healthiest Diets: Our Expert Panel

Maureen Callahan, MS, RD

Callahan is the lead author of the Health.com's Diet Guide. A two-time winner of the James Beard Award, she is currently working on a book about healthy eating.

Roshini Rajapaksa, MD

Health Medical Editor Rajapaksa is an assistant professor of medicine at New York University Medical Center. She is particularly interested in the psychology of healthy weight loss and motivational techniques.

Tim Church, MD, MPH, PhD

Church is a professor, the John S. McIlhenny endowed chair of health wisdom, and director of the Laboratory of Preventive Medicine at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is an expert on exercise and obesity.

Samantha Heller, MS, RD

A clinical nutritionist, registered dietitian, and exercise physiologist, Heller hosts a weekly radio show on the Doctor Radio channel on Sirius XM and is a contributing editor to Health.

Frances Largeman-Roth, RD

Largeman-Roth is Healths Senior Food and Nutrition Editor. Her first book, Feed the Belly: The Pregnant Moms Healthy Eating Guide, will be published in 2009.

Christine M. Palumbo, MBA, RD

A member of the American Dietetic Associations (ADA) board of directors, Chicago-based Palumbo was awarded the 2007 Nutrition Entrepreneur of the Year by the ADA.