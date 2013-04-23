How to Reach Your Healthiest Weight During Pregnancy and Beyond

Congrats! You're expectingor maybe you've just brought home your new bundle of joy. Either way, we know how you feel: Being a new mom is enough of a challenge without worrying about how, or even if, you'll ever get your old body back. But gaining the right amount of weight during pregnancy and slimming down safely afterward are important to your own health and the health of your baby. Follow the links below to learn what you can do to make this life transition easier, and meet two Health magazine readers who rose to the challenge.

The Perfect Pregnancy Weight: No More Eating for Two

Should I Exercise During Pregnancy?

New Moms Shouldn't Lose Weight Too Quickly

Burn Calories With Your Baby: Kid-Friendly Workouts for New Moms

Nicole Lost 55 Pounds After Baby

Heather Stopped Snacking and Lost 75 Pounds