America's Healthiest Schools: State by State

Congratulations to these super-healthy schools nominated as absolute standouts in their states:

Arizona: Sunburst Elementary, Glendale

Arkansas: Forrest City Junior High, Forrest City

California: Roosevelt Elementary, Fresno

Colorado: Creekside Elementary, Boulder

Connecticut: North Canaan Elementary, North Canaan

Delaware: Brader Elementary, Newark

Florida: Miami Springs Middle School, Miami Springs

Georgia: W.C. Britt Elementary, Snellville

Hawaii: King Kaumuali'i Elementary, Lihue

Idaho: Gooding Elementary, Gooding

Illinois: Paul Revere Primary, Blue Island

Indiana: Helmsburg Elementary, Morgantown

Iowa: Oak Street Middle School, Burlington

Kansas: Anthony Elementary, Leavenworth

Kentucky: Lakewood Elementary, Cecilia

Louisiana: Cyprus Cove Elementary, Slidell

Maine: Mountain Valley Middle School, Mexico

Massachusetts: Mission Hill School, Roxbury

Michigan: Arthur Eddy Academy, Saginaw

Minnesota: Twin Bluff Middle School, Red Wing

Mississippi: Amory Middle School, Amory

Missouri: Alma Schrader Elementary, Cape Girardeau

Montana: Lolo Elementary, Lolo

Nebraska: Campbell Elementary, Lincoln

Nevada: C.C. Meneley Elementary, Gardnerville

New Jersey: Public School #4, West New York

New Mexico: Conlee Elementary, Las Cruces

New York: West Babylon Senior High, West Babylon

North Carolina: Coopers Elementary, Elm City

North Dakota: Burlington-Des Lacs Elementary, Burlington

Ohio: Sharpsburg Elementary, Norwood

Oklahoma: Skyview Elementary, Yukon

Oregon: Abernethy Elementary, Portland

Pennsylvania: Elmwood Elementary, Mechanicsburg

Rhode Island: Blackstone Academy Charter School, Pawtucket

South Carolina: Manning Junior High, Manning

South Dakota: Eureka High School, Eureka

Tennessee: South Elementary, Pinson

Texas: Redwater Junior High, Redwater

Utah: Bountiful Junior High, Bountiful

Vermont: Champlain Valley Union High School, Hinesburg

Virginia: Potomac Senior High School, Dumfries

Washington: Timberline High School, Lacey

West Virginia: Kenna Elementary, Charleston

Wisconsin: Richmond Elementary, Appleton

Wyoming: Rawhide Elementary, Gillette

Note: the following states did not submit an outstanding school: Alabama, Alaska, Maryland, New Hampshire

