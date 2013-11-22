America's Healthiest Schools

From Health Magazine

The average American child spends nearly 12,000 hours in school, from kindergarten through 12th grade. Thats a big chunk of time during which he or she can develop good (or bad) health habits. Happily, schools today are recognizing the many benefits of a healthy head startand Health magazine wants to recognize the ones that are doing an A+ job. To find the health stars in Americas vast public school universe, we asked education officials in every state for their nominations; we scored those based on how they measured up to some tough criteria (see How We Chose Our Winners), and the semifinalists were ranked by our panel of experts. Congratulations to all of the inspiring winners!

The Winners:

1. West Babylon Senior High - West Babylon, New York

TIE 2. Rawhide Elementary - Gillette, Wyoming

TIE 2. Amory Middle - Amory, Mississippi

3. Anthony Elementary - Leavenworth, Kansas

4. Richmond Elementary - Appleton, Wisconsin

5. Mountain Valley Middle - Mexico, Maine

6. Miami Springs Middle - Miami Springs, Florida

7. Lakewood Elementary - Cecilia, Kentucky

TIE 8. W.C. Britt Elementary - Snellville, Georgia

TIE 8. South Elementary - Pinson, Tennessee

 Healthy Ideas for Your School

 Where Did All the School Nurses Go?

 State by State Nominees

 Our Expert Panel