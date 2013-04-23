Look Slim: Our Fashion Expert's Tips

From Health magazine

Drop two sizes instantly with these five rules from fashion expert Daisy Lewellyn.

Think smooth bottom line. Properly fitting undies can help you look pounds lighter. We like support undergarments from Spanx, Maidenform, and Bali. (Be sure they dont pinch your waist and create a muffin top.)

Get fitted. Bulging out of a too-tight bra can make you look much larger than you are. Also, adjust your strapsa simple lift creates a longer, leaner-looking torso. One make-you-look-great bra: Bra-llelujah by Spanx.

Use color cleverly. Heres a great slimming secret of the stars: Wear something neutral with a single pop of color on a skinny part of your body.

Show off your decolletage. A wide or deep V-shaped neck­line draws attention to this lovely spot that never shows excess water weight; it also creates balance with the rest of your outfitjust dont go too low.

Wear skinny shoes. Pumps with pointy toes and 2-inch (or higher) heels give a lean look. Prefer flats? Showing a little toe cleavage will slenderize by drawing attention to that delicate area.