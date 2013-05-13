Best Foods for Runners

From Health magazine

1. Almonds. High in the antioxidant vitamin E, these flavorful nuts help prevent achy muscles. Their protein and fiber keep your tummy from growling on runs, too.

And theyre portable! Grab a handful for your morning snack up to five times per week.



2. Oranges. Running can damage muscles, and oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C, a nutrient that helps them heal.

Vitamin C can also help you absorb more iron, an important mineral that helps prevent fatigue and low energy. Eat an orange or drink 8 ounces of orange juice every day.

3. Sweet potatoes. This tasty veggie ranks high in energy-supplying carbs and beta carotene, plus minerals like potassium and magnesium, which runners lose through sweating. A medium-size sweet potato has only about 100 calories; two to three times a week, eat one.

4. Tuna. To help repair muscles after a workout, runners need about 60 to 90 grams of protein per day. (Thats more than nonrunners need.)

Tuna is an easy sourcejust 4 ounces can supply around half your daily protein requirement (about the same as 2 cups of black beans)and is full of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Eat 4 ounces of canned light, water-packed tuna twice a week.