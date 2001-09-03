Healthiest Schools: South Elementary

TIE 8. South Elementary

Pinson, Tennessee

269 students in pre-K through 4

Facing childhood obesity straight on has enabled this school to emerge as a state leader. South Elementary works with strong administrators at the district level and has broad support from its faculty, staff, and families.

The school has established a Life­time Fitness and Wellness Center, an on-site facility thats open not only to students but to faculty members and families as well. “Its wonderful to incorporate family, teachers, and students into the program,” judge Caputo says. “This provides a supportive environment in which everyone can work together, encourage one another, and enjoy family time while being physically active.”

South has also instituted a breakfast-in-the-classroom program, which has a 98% participation level.

Additional Reporting by Brittani Tingle