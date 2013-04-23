Healthiest Schools: Lakewood Elementary

From Health magazine

Lakewood Elementary

Cecilia, Kentucky

631 students in grades pre-K through 5

Its never too early to understand that each person is responsible for his or her own health. And Lakewoods students get this message loud and clear in all facets of the schools Nutrition, Fitness, and Health curriculum. Each student sets an individual fitness goal in PE and monitors his or her own progress.

“Helping the chil­dren set personal goals and giving them valuable feedback about their progress can be a great motivational tool,” fitness panelist Caputo says.

Lakewood also prides itself on providing adaptive PE to every student, including those who have special needs. Judges Caputo and Pasternak say this emphasis on making programs available to all students regardless of fitness levels is “essential.”

The cafeteria grants students choices, too, and backs this up with extensive nutritional education. “This integrated model and focus on real-life problem-solving are outstanding ways to teach healthy lifestyles,” panelist Martin says. “Learning at an early age to be self-sufficient and to take personal responsibility for your own health and life leads to solid decision-making skills.”

