Box Yourself Fit in 4 Weeks

From Health magazine

Tone up your abs, arms, and thighs with the Bob and Punch move from Fitness Boxing by Andreas Riem and Michael Kleymann ($17.95; Meyer & Meyer Sport).

1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your right foot slightly in front of your left. With your arms bent, hold a 1- or 2-pound dumbbell (you can work up to using heavier weights) in each hand near your chin.

2. Squat slightly and twist your torso to the right, as if youre avoiding a punch. As you stand up, twist your torso toward the front and extend your right arm at shoulder height, palm facing down. Bring your hand back to your chin and squat to repeat the move.

3. Do 10 reps with your right arm, and then switch sides and do 10 reps with your left arm. Do 3 sets, 2–3 times per week. Youll see results in one month.