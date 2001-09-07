Feel Great Weight: September Ramp-It-Up Moves

Sean KelleyAdd in Single Leg Soft Knee Deadlift and Reverse Fly

(or substitute it for Step-Up or Crane Lunge)

Works the glutes, hamstringts, mid-back, and core.

This is a great way to work your glutes and deep core muscles, and to build the posture-related muscles in your mid-back.

Heres how to do it: Stand with one foot slightly behind the other, feet parallel, toes pointing forward. Hold a 2-5 lb dumbbell in each hand, thumbs pointed away from your body. Exhale and hinge forward from your hips until your torso and right leg are parallel to the floor. As you hinge, raise your arms until they are also parallel to the floor. Focus on squeezing the muscles in between your shoulder blades together. Inhale and return to the starting position. Do 12 reps, then switch sides and repeat. Do 2-3 sets.

Add in Kneeling Dumbbell Chop

(or substitute it for Diagonal Crunches)

Works the core, back, and shoulders.

This is a new, super-effective way of toning your abs. The move also helps your back by teaching its muscles to stabilize and protect your spine.

Heres how to do it: Begin in a tall kneeling position with the tops of your feet and shins on the floor, torso lifted. Hold a 5-8 lb dumbbell with both hands down in front of one thigh; tighten your butt muscles. Without moving your torso, exhale and lift the dumbbell across your body and above the opposite shoulder. Inhale and return to the starting position. Do 12-15 reps on one side, then switch sides and repeat. Do 2-3 sets.