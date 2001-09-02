Skinny House: Family Room

By From Health magazine

Set this rule: Designate certain TV shows “cardio-only shows,” or pump weights during commercials, personal trainer Jennifer Nicole Lee says. Even knitting can burn calories (102 per hour, based on a 150-pound person). Its also wise to stick to watching just one show per night. “Weve found that people who watch TV for an hour eat 28% more than if they watch for a half-hour,” food psychologist Brian Wansink says.

The family room get-fit kit

Pull workout gear out of the closet or other tucked-away places, and keep it in a basket by your couch or TV. If its visible and within reach, youre way more likely to work out with it, Lee says. Some secret weapons to stash in sight:

Resistance bands

Dumbbells

A yoga mat

A jump rope (equipment prices vary; all available at sporting-goods stores)

A get-you-moving video game like Wii Fit for the Nintendo Wii ($89.99; available at game and electronics retailers). Testers of Nintendo Wii sports games had higher heart rates while playing and burned 51 percent more calories than testers using conventional video games, according to a study by researchers at the Liverpool John Moores University in the United Kingdom.

